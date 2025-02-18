Aviato Job Fair attracts 3,750+ visitors, showcasing careers at Brussels Airport

The fourth edition of the Aviato Job Fair at Brussels Airport drew over 3,750 job seekers, offering them access to 400 airport vacancies and numerous other job opportunities across various industries. Held in Skyhall on February 18, 2025, the event featured 50 companies, including Brussels Airport Company, Swissport, Safran, and Securitas, providing a unique networking experience overlooking the tarmac.

With high demand for technical, customer-oriented, and administrative roles, Aviato continues to connect job seekers with employers through initiatives like job fairs, themed days, and the upcoming Airport Job Discovery programme. The fair also promoted interregional employment, with 43% of candidates from Brussels and 4% from Wallonia.

The event highlighted aviation industry careers, with live demonstrations by aviation police and workshops on job applications, networking, and temporary employment. The success of the fair reinforces Brussels Airport as a key employment hub, driving talent acquisition and workforce development.