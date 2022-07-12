Aviato Academy (Brussels Airport) awarded IATA CBTA Excellence accreditation for Dangerous Goods training programme



Aviato Academy – the knowledge centre for training and learning in the aviation sector – has received Competency–Based Training and Assessment (CBTA) Excellence accreditation for its Dangerous Goods training programme on behalf of the International Air Transportation Association (IATA). IATA’s CBTA Centre programme is a global certification programme that recognises organisations for meeting dangerous goods training requirements using a competency–based training and assessment approach. Aviato Academy is proud of this award which will boost these crucial training courses.



Aviato Academy is the first training centre in Belgium to receive this prestigious certification on behalf of IATA for its dangerous goods training programme. These training courses are mandatory for all employees who may come into contact with and handle dangerous goods transported by air. With this accreditation, Aviato Academy is helping support the implementation of global standards for airline safety, security, efficiency, and sustainability.



With this IATA CBTA Centre certification, Aviato Academy is now able to develop a complete training programme in collaboration with its Brussels Airport customers. Aviato Academy also wants to offer this programme to other Belgian airports such as Liege Airport, as well as in other countries.



“We are very proud to be the first training centre in Belgium to receive this prestigious CBTA Excellence certification for our dangerous goods training programme. IATA’s CBTA Excellence certification is a formal recognition of our efforts to make this dangerous goods training programme an industry–leading course,” says Isabelle Borli, General Manager Aviato Academy.



Aviato Academy customers/candidates will be able to take this IATA–accredited dangerous goods training course through a competency–based training and assessment approach. The IATA accredited training ensures that goods delivered to airlines comply with all international and local regulations, reducing the risk of cargo delay or rejection and avoiding additional costs. Compliance with these standards also significantly reduces potential damage to cargo, staff, or the environment.

“IATA congratulates Aviato Academy on achieving the IATA CBTA Centre certification. This certification is proof of Aviato Academy’s commitment to offering Dangerous Goods training in line with the Competency-Based Training approach for Dangerous Goods by air, which legally comes into effect on 01.01.2023. The safe transportation of dangerous goods is a priority for the industry, with training being a crucial element. Aviato Academy will thus meet the requirements that come into force on 1 January 2023 in a timely manner,“ said Brendan Sullivan, IATA’s Global Head of Cargo.

Zaventem, 12 July 2022