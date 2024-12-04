Ahlex launches as cutting-edge aviation training hub at Brussels Airport

After two years of meticulous development, Ahlex (Aviation Hub for Learning & Experience) has officially opened its doors at Brussels Airport, setting a new benchmark for aviation training. This state-of-the-art facility spans 4,200 square metres, featuring advanced training spaces, immersive experiences, and the latest in aviation technology to prepare industry professionals for the challenges of tomorrow. Aviation24.be today attended the press event.

Ahlex is the evolution of the former Aviato Academy into a full-fledged, innovative hub for aviation learning. The facility includes 14 classrooms, a large practical hall, event spaces, nine meeting rooms, and numerous workstations, all enhanced by cutting-edge technologies. The tagline, “Where Learning Meets Innovation,” encapsulates Ahlex’s mission of fostering talent development through collaboration, innovation, and advanced experiential training.

Supported by Brussels Airport Company, the operator of the airport, and co-funded by the European Union (€1.1 million), Ahlex integrates sustainable initiatives such as solar panels, rainwater recycling, and green spaces, underscoring its commitment to environmental responsibility.

Ahlex focuses on two core pillars: Learn & Develop and Connect & Collaborate. These pillars emphasise hands-on, immersive learning experiences alongside a collaborative environment that drives innovation and collective growth. By blending theory and practice in secure, tech-driven spaces, the hub equips professionals with the future-proof skills necessary for navigating the evolving aviation industry.

Participants will benefit from virtual reality environments, practical exercises, and e-learning options, enabling seamless transitions between theoretical knowledge and hands-on application.

Over its five years of operation, the former Aviato Academy has already trained 36,000 students and facilitated over 83,000 e-learning completions. With the launch of Ahlex, this trajectory is set to accelerate. Isabelle Borli, General Manager of Ahlex, remarked: “What began as a small project has evolved into a groundbreaking concept redefining aviation learning. Through advanced technologies and innovative methods, we deliver maximum impact and measurable results.”

Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport Company, highlighted the hub’s dual role in advancing training excellence while promoting sustainability: “Ahlex showcases how innovation and respect for the environment can go hand in hand.”

The hub’s development is a testament to the fruitful collaboration between public and private sectors, as highlighted by Loredana von Buttlar, Head of Unit Belgium, France, and Luxembourg, European Commission: “This project symbolises the EU’s commitment to driving tangible progress in aviation training and regional development.”

Ahlex is poised to play a pivotal role in addressing the challenges of tomorrow’s aviation industry. With its innovative approach, it aims to attract talent, inspire collaboration, and shape the future of aviation.

Pictures © Bart Noëth – For more information, visit www.ahlex.eu.