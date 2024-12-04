Home Brussels Airport (BRU) Ahlex Ahlex launches as cutting-edge aviation training hub at Brussels Airport

Front view of Ahlex, Brussels Airport’s innovative aviation hub, strategically located on Ringlaan in Machelen.

After two years of meticulous development, Ahlex (Aviation Hub for Learning & Experience) has officially opened its doors at Brussels Airport, setting a new benchmark for aviation training. This state-of-the-art facility spans 4,200 square metres, featuring advanced training spaces, immersive experiences, and the latest in aviation technology to prepare industry professionals for the challenges of tomorrow. Aviation24.be today attended the press event. 

Ahlex is the evolution of the former Aviato Academy into a full-fledged, innovative hub for aviation learning. The facility includes 14 classrooms, a large practical hall, event spaces, nine meeting rooms, and numerous workstations, all enhanced by cutting-edge technologies. The tagline, “Where Learning Meets Innovation,” encapsulates Ahlex’s mission of fostering talent development through collaboration, innovation, and advanced experiential training.

Multiple workstations designed to foster productivity and collaboration.
A building with a panoramic view of the airport, overlooking Runway 25R.
Entrance to the Experience Center, welcoming visitors to a world of innovation and discovery.
Tablets integrated into the inspiring experience center, providing interactive and engaging learning tools.

Supported by Brussels Airport Company, the operator of the airport, and co-funded by the European Union (€1.1 million), Ahlex integrates sustainable initiatives such as solar panels, rainwater recycling, and green spaces, underscoring its commitment to environmental responsibility.

Ahlex focuses on two core pillars: Learn & Develop and Connect & Collaborate. These pillars emphasise hands-on, immersive learning experiences alongside a collaborative environment that drives innovation and collective growth. By blending theory and practice in secure, tech-driven spaces, the hub equips professionals with the future-proof skills necessary for navigating the evolving aviation industry.

An interactive touch table that showcases key airport features, including maximum speed limits, markings, aprons, taxiways, runways, and more.
A virtual wall showcasing the handling process of a Brussels Airlines Airbus A319, from its arrival and (un)loading to its departure.
Virtual reality integrated into the learning experience, offering immersive and hands-on training opportunities.
Participants will benefit from virtual reality environments, practical exercises, and e-learning options, enabling seamless transitions between theoretical knowledge and hands-on application.

Driver Simulator: Users can explore the airport and operate various vehicles, including lorries, catering trucks, and aircraft pushback equipment. These simulations are designed as part of the Learn & Develop pillar to provide hands-on exercises and realistic scenarios

Over its five years of operation, the former Aviato Academy has already trained 36,000 students and facilitated over 83,000 e-learning completions. With the launch of Ahlex, this trajectory is set to accelerate. Isabelle Borli, General Manager of Ahlex, remarked: “What began as a small project has evolved into a groundbreaking concept redefining aviation learning. Through advanced technologies and innovative methods, we deliver maximum impact and measurable results.”

Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport Company, highlighted the hub’s dual role in advancing training excellence while promoting sustainability: “Ahlex showcases how innovation and respect for the environment can go hand in hand.”

A dedicated training space designed to accommodate group sessions, fostering collaboration and skill development.

The hub’s development is a testament to the fruitful collaboration between public and private sectors, as highlighted by Loredana von Buttlar, Head of Unit Belgium, France, and Luxembourg, European Commission: “This project symbolises the EU’s commitment to driving tangible progress in aviation training and regional development.”

Ahlex is poised to play a pivotal role in addressing the challenges of tomorrow’s aviation industry. With its innovative approach, it aims to attract talent, inspire collaboration, and shape the future of aviation.

Pictures © Bart Noëth – For more information, visit www.ahlex.eu.

