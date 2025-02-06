Aviato Jobfair 2025: Over 400 vacancies at Brussels Airport & beyond

On 18 February 2025, the Aviato Jobfair returns to Skyhall, Brussels Airport, offering jobseekers, students, and career changers the chance to explore 400+ airport vacancies and hundreds of regional job opportunities.

Organised by Aviato in collaboration with key employment partners, the event connects talent with over 50 companies, including major employers like Brussels Airport Company, Sabena Engineering, Swissport, and G4S.

New this year: The launch of Airport Job Discovery, a hands-on initiative to help job seekers experience the aviation sector firsthand.

? Date: 18 February 2025 | ? 13:00 – 17:00

? Location: Skyhall, Brussels Airport

? Register here: Aviato Jobfair 2025