Aviato Academy and UCLL college are joining forces to strengthen the training offering for Brussels Airport

Aviato Academy, a leading aviation training centre, and UCLL College are teaming up to enhance training opportunities at Brussels Airport. This collaboration aims to support current and future airport employees through lifelong learning initiatives. With the airport being a significant economic hub employing thousands, the partnership focuses on providing continuous guidance, training, and development for employees.

The joint effort involves various initiatives:

Offering tailored training courses by UCLL for Aviato Academy and providing access to UCLL’s regular courses.

Promoting STEAM subjects for young people aged 16 and above to foster talent development.

Collaborating on research, particularly in innovative labour market solutions within the aviation industry.

Implementing UCLL’s digital techniques like VR and AI into Aviato Academy’s learning paths.

Both parties emphasise the importance of lifelong learning for professional growth within the dynamic environment of Brussels Airport. They aim to create a hub for continuous learning and talent development, benefiting both current employees and future skill sets. This collaboration seeks to enhance operational efficiency while fostering innovation that will benefit businesses at the airport.