Autogrill, Jupiler, Coca-Cola and the Royal Belgian Football Association present The Belgian Red House, a unique sports bar at Brussels Airport

Autogrill, the leading global operator in food & beverage services for travellers, together with Jupiler, Coca–Cola Belgium and the Royal Belgian Football Association, open a new hotspot at Brussels Airport. From now on, The Belgian Red House is a permanent sports bar at our national airport. Soccer fans and, by extension, all proud Belgian sports fans will be able to cheer on our national soccer teams, during and after the 2022 World Cup.



Autogrill is launching The Belgian Red House together with Jupiler, Coca–Cola Belgium and the Royal Belgian Football Association, on the occasion of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The new permanent hotspot is located in terminal A at gates A27 – A39 and is 192m². The Belgian Red House at Brussels Airport is an easy–going Belgian sports bar that features 4 large flat-screen TVs broadcasting all major international and local sporting events, such as the upcoming World Cup, as well as all Pro League matches and various matches from foreign leagues. However, The Belgian Red House does not only welcome soccer fans, there is a wide selection for every sports fan, from fight sports to field hockey and basketball and even American football!



The Belgian Red House combines the best of all worlds: continuous sports offerings on the screens, accompanied by one of 13 different Belgian and international beers, an assortment of soft drinks and, of course, a fine selection of delicious snacks. In addition to an assortment of cold and hot sandwiches, appetizers and desserts, the iconic Autogrill classic, the Rustichella (half–moon pizza bread with smoked provolone cheese and bacon), will also be on the menu.



In addition, The Belgian Red House also has its own Belgian Red Shop with a wide range of sports items as well as the official jerseys of our Red Devils and Red Flames. In short, a true sports heaven has descended on Brussels Airport!



Practical: The Belgian Red House en Belgian Red Shop

Terminal A, gates A27–A39

Open from 06:00 to 14:00



Thibault Jouy, COO, Autogrill Belgium: “We are delighted with the collaboration with Jupiler, Coca–Cola Belgium and the Royal Belgian Football Association. With The Belgian Red House, we can offer travellers a new experience that makes their travel experience richer. The Belgian Red House is the first concept at Brussels Airport that combines the experience of sport events and travel.“



Josse Peremans, Jupiler Marketing Director, Jupiler: “As a long–time partner of the Red Devils and Autogrill, we cannot wait to cheer the golden generation from The Belgian Red House at Brussels Airport. The Belgian Red House is part of our major ‘BELIEVE’ supporter campaign to bring soccer supporters together around Belgium’s most beloved pint.”



Dorian Igodt, Director Away–from–home Channel Coca–Cola Europacific Partners Belgium &

Luxembourg: “The Belgian Red House is the exceptional result of a bundling of strong brands and partnerships between Autogrill, Coca–Cola Europacific Partners in Belgium, Jupiler and the Royal Belgian Football Association. Together we strive to take airport experiences to an even higher level by bringing together a premium hospitality experience and sports: a match made in heaven, which is close to the hearts of all partners.”



Manu Leroy, Marketing Director, Royal Belgian Football Association: “We are very happy that our Red Devils & Red Flames will have a permanent home at the airport, a place where a lot of Belgian and international soccer fans pass by daily and can fraternize together.”

October 28, 2022