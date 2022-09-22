Autogrill and Too Good To Go join forces against food waste at Brussels Airport

Too Good To Go offered in 10 Brussels Airport food stores

Autogrill, the world’s No. 1 food & beverage service for travellers, has partnered with Too Good To Go, the No. 1 anti-waste app, through which restaurants and food stores can offer unsold food to customers. From today, 10 food stores from different brands active at Brussels Airport will offer their products on the Too Good To Go app. This launch is the first phase of a larger-scale deployment at Brussels Airport, following the success of a pilot project carried out with the Starbucks® brand in the public area of the airport. Eventually, Autogrill will expand the available Too Good To Go offer to all food & beverage locations at Brussels Airport.

The Danish application Too Good To Go has been fighting against food waste in Europe for more than 5 years. It has been active in Belgium for 4 years and has more than 2.2 million users there. Its principle is simple: products that are no longer salable as such can be purchased by customers at a third of their price, in order to fight against food waste. This concept has been a great success since its launch and represents an ideal solution – certainly during difficult times – to combine customers’ legitimate concern for savings and the fight against food waste.

The cooperation between Autogrill and Too Good To Go enables travellers and workers at Brussels Airport to reduce both food waste and food expenditure. It is now possible to choose the ‘Brussels Airport’ site in the Too Good To Go mobile app, which will display the 10 participating brands. Consumers will have the choice between the following 10 brands, all located in the public area of the airport: Exki, Le Pain Quotidien, Panos and Starbucks®. In Terminal A it will be Exki, Panos and Starbucks®, and in Terminal B Exki, Itsu and Starbucks®. Each of these food stores will offer customers, for the price of 4.99 euros, a surprise basket worth 15 euros. This basket contains a meal or unsold food products, which are still perfectly fit for consumption, but which are in the process of being thrown away. The waiting time depends on each food store and each surprise package. It is the app that warns the customer when his basket can be removed. This removal is done at the counter of the food store in the terminal or in the public space. As its name suggests, the latter is accessible to everyone, and therefore even to people who do not take the plane.

Stan Monheim, COO of Rest of Europe, Autogrill: “It is a real pleasure for us to launch the Too Good To Go concept at Brussels Airport. Like our Danish partner, Autogrill wants to contribute to more eco-responsible food consumption. This project is therefore perfectly in line with the sustainable vision of the future advocated by Autogrill. Too Good To Go concretely reduces food waste and contributes to a more eco-responsible world. This new service also allows airport workers and travellers to book a meal and enjoy it at home or during the flight. At the end of this first phase, we hope to be able to extend the Too Good To Go concept to all food stores at Brussels Airport.”

Franco Prontera, Country Manager Belgium, Too Good To Go: “We are delighted to launch this new partnership, which allows us to increase our positive impact. On the one hand, our customers will be able to benefit from this new offer at Brussels Airport and, on the other hand, Autogrill customers and airport employees will be made aware of the fight against food waste, which is perfectly in line with our vision and ambitions.”

Brussels, September 22, 2022