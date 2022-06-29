Anti-drug operation: six Brussels Airport employees arrested

Six employees working for Brussels Airport, Belgium, and three other people were arrested on Monday. The arrests are part of a judicial investigation into drug trafficking via Brussels Airport. Ten searches also led to the seizure of €217,000 as well as several vehicles.

In February 2021, the investigation began after the discovery of drugs in two abandoned suitcases at Brussels Airport. The suitcases contained 25 and 12 kilos of cocaine respectively. The investigation gained momentum after the hack of the encrypted Sky ECC network.

Very quickly, the investigators discovered that the cocaine trafficking was organised with the inside help of airport employees. On Monday, 27 June, ten searches were held. In total, nine people were arrested of which six work at and for Brussels Airport.

The prosecutor’s office of Halle-Vilvoorde announced on Tuesday evening that six of them have been placed under arrest warrant (five in prison and one under electronic surveillance). Two have been released without charge and one suspect has been cleared for the time being.