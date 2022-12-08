Angry stranded passengers block access towards terminal B of Brussels Airport

Several travelers flying through Brussels Airport reported that disgruntled passengers were blocking the area behind the passport control and the access at terminal B (non-Schengen) on Thursday morning (8 December). Indeed, yesterday’s Brussels Airlines flight SN369 towards Douala and Yaounde, Cameroon returned to Brussels after a technical glitch. Passengers were shouting “Voyager” (travel) in French while police officers tried to cool down the situation.

Brussels Airport spokesperson Nathalie Pierard said: “On Wednesday evening, a Brussels Airlines aircraft (an Airbus A330 registered OO-SFX) destination Cameroon was forced to return to Brussels Airport due to a technical problem.

“As a result, the aircraft could no longer return to Douala and the news was not well received by some passengers in the transit zone.”

“When the passengers discovered that they couldn’t continue their journey on Thursday morning because the flight was fully booked and that they are not allowed to leave the transit area, they decided to block the access of pier B to all passengers,” she added.

#BrusselsAirport is an absolute mess today. According to staff the passengers of a flight that was due to leave last night have blockaded #GateB with a sit-down protest. To their credit airport staff are bussing passengers to other side of the terminal to get to their gates. pic.twitter.com/TduW2xJjoT — Darren J. McDermott (@EURASEANEDU) December 8, 2022

It seems that some passengers of a canceled flight got frustrated and agressive resulting in a serious mess near the B-Pier at Brussels Airport. https://t.co/AL2rXuU7Zz — Ivan Coninx ???? (@ivanconinx) December 8, 2022