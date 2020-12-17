Alyzia SAS is awarded the second licence for the baggage and ramp handling at Brussels Airport

For the next five years, Alyzia will remain active as ground handler at Brussels Airport. Following a European tender process, the French ground handling services supplier was awarded a licence for the baggage and ramp handling of passenger aircraft until October 2025 included. Alyzia is currently operating at Brussels Airport with a temporary licence following the bankruptcy of Swissport in June.

Brussels Airport has awarded the mandatory second licence for baggage and ramp handling to Alyzia, the other licence being held by Aviapartner Belgium NV. After handler Swissport Belgium was declared bankrupt in June, Alyzia had been awarded a temporary licence. At the same time, a European selection procedure was launched to find a structural replacement. Of the three candidates who responded to the call for tenders, Alyzia obtained the best evaluation.

In the selection procedure for the licence, Alyzia has demonstrated that they meet all objective selection criteria to correctly and safely provide high-quality ground handling services to the airlines. Moreover, when the tenders were analysed, theirs received the highest score. Alyzia is awarded a licence for the remainder of the current licence period until the end of October 2025 for two ground handling activities: baggage handling and ramp handling of passenger aircraft. These are ground handling service categories which are limited to two suppliers at Brussels Airport. In addition, they can also provide services such as passenger handling services (including check-in) and aircraft cleaning services.

Alyzia is a French ground handler that provides the full package of ground handling services at all major French airports (including Paris, Bordeaux, Lyon, …). Alyzia employs over 3,000 people and supplies ground handling services to over 80 airlines, several of which operate at Brussels Airport.

Alyzia has already been active at Brussels Airport since the 1st of July with a temporary licence for passenger handling activities and is currently employing 150 workers (temporary employees included). These are all former employees of Swissport Belgium. Alyzia today provides services to 13 airlines at Brussels Airport, including Alitalia, United Airlines and Air Arabia. Since Alyzia is already present at Brussels Airport, the temporary licence is automatically converted into the new licence.

