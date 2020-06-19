Alyzia SAS gets a 6-month temporary ground handling licence at Brussels Airport

Alyzia SAS can operate as a ground handling service provider at Brussels Airport for the next six months and will, therefore, receive a temporary licence for baggage handling and runway assistance. Alyzia SAS will now start negotiations with the airlines and take the necessary measures to recruit staff. Alyzia will start its activities, subject to the approval of the DGTA, on 1 July.

Pending the organisation of the normal procedure for selecting a new handler to replace Swissport Belgium and the granting of a second licence (for the categories limited to baggage and runway assistance), Brussels Airport has granted a temporary licence to a second handler to carry out assistance activities. Among the ten candidates interested in this temporary licence, Brussels Airport has selected Alyzia SAS. Alyzia will receive a temporary licence for support activities for the next six months.

Alyzia was able to demonstrate in its offer that it is able to start in the very short term and can offer the guarantees necessary to provide assistance services to airlines in a safe, correct and qualitative manner. This new partner will be authorised to exercise two activities: baggage handling and runway assistance. In addition, it can also offer passenger assistance (such as check-in) and cleaning.

Alyzia is a French handler which offers a full range of ground handling activities and which is present at all major airports in France (Paris, Bordeaux, Lyon, etc.). Alyzia has more than 3,000 staff members and has more than 80 airlines in its portfolio, several of which are also active at Brussels Airport. Alyzia has a good reputation. Its strategy aims to further develop activities on an international scale. The work for Brussels Airport represents a first step in this strategy and the company Alyzia intends to benefit from the existing experience of the staff members of the bankrupt company Swissport Belgium S.A.

Alyzia will now take the necessary short-term measures to obtain approval from the Directorate General of Air Transport (DGTA). In addition, it will also enter into negotiations with the airlines to offer his services and enter into personnel talks to recruit the necessary staff. Subject to the approval of the DGTA, Alyzia will start on 1 July at Brussels Airport.