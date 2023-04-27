All car parks at Brussels Airport are full

Brussels Airport is experiencing a shortage of parking spaces due to the combination of two holiday periods in Belgium and The Netherlands.

The situation will be even worse next week with the start of vacation for French-speaking students. Even the distant Brucargo car parks are full. The airport has opened an additional parking area P58 with 700 spaces usually allocated to airport staff. The airport also advises travellers to arrive 30 minutes earlier than planned and encourages them to go to the airport other than by car. Brussels Airport is easily accessible by train or bus.

The situation is expected to improve in the week of May 8.

For the summer holidays, the airport expects fewer parking problems as they will mainly serve Belgian travellers. The airport aims to have 32 million passengers by 2032 but has not yet addressed parking concerns in its environmental impact report.