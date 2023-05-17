Air traffic controller shortage disrupts air traffic at Brussels Airport with delays and cancellations

This evening, a shortage of air traffic controllers is seriously hampering air traffic at Brussels Airport. In the eve of an extended weekend. Indeed, looking at the airport’s official website many cancellations and delays are to be noted.

The lack of ATC staffers isn’t the only reason, as the airport writes on social media that the current runway configuration is clearly of no benefit for the operations. A quick look on flightradar24 indicate that runway 01 is in use for landings, and 07R for take-offs.

“Due to air traffic controller staffing & runway configuration, delays and cancellations of flights are expected this evening at #brusselsairport. All staff do everything to ensure as much flights and passengers can be accommodated and helped,” Brussels Airport said.

Some airport users rushed to social media to complain: “So good to be noticed at 8 pm when disruption, delays and cancellations are already going on from hours,” one said.

“Communication is really on point, total chaos at almost every gate in terminal A. No communication until now. Thousands of people with connecting flights are on their own and have no idea what they can expect to happen,” another added.

Hopefully, the airport won’t encounter any repetitions during this busy summer season.

