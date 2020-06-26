Air Seychelles Airbus A320neo expected on Friday 26 June at Brussels Airport

On Friday, at 15:00 local time, an Airbus A320neo of Air Seychelles is expected to land at Brussels Airport.

Another special aircraft is expected to Brussels Airport. It is an Airbus A320neo of Air Seychelles, registered S7-VEV, scheduled to arrive from Bilbao on Friday at 15:00 local time, as flight HM9776.

It is the first time that the African airline lands in Brussels. The aircraft should depart from Belgium on Saturday 27 June 2020.

