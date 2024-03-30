Air Cargo Belgium warns of long-term economic impact from strict Brussels Airport operating permit

The air freight organisation Air Cargo Belgium has raised concerns about the newly approved operating permit for Brussels Airport, labelling it as a stringent framework with potential long-term consequences.

The permit, sanctioned by Flemish Minister of the Environment Zuhal Demir, includes measures such as the gradual implementation of quieter nights on weekends and a flight cap of 240,000 by 2032. While acknowledging the acceptability of these measures in the short term, Air Cargo Belgium’s director, Freek De Witte, cautions against their potential negative effects on the economy over the long and medium term.

Of particular concern is the possibility that cargo slots could be increasingly occupied by passenger flights, posing a threat to economic vitality. Additionally, the permit’s lack of incentives for green fuels and environmentally friendly technologies has drawn criticism from De Witte, further highlighting the organisation’s apprehensions regarding its overall impact.