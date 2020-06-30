A wide range of summer destinations from Brussels Airport this summer

Tomorrow will see the official start of the summer holidays. Since the restart of non-essential travel within Europe on the 15th of June and as more countries reopened their borders, Brussels Airport has been adding more destinations to its network every week. At the start of the holidays, more than 100, mainly European, destinations will be served. By the beginning of August, this offer shall have increased to 140 destinations. France, Spain, Portugal, Greece and Italy are some of the flagship countries that look forward to welcoming holidaymakers.

This Wednesday marks the official start of the Belgian summer holidays. While things are a bit different this year because of the coronavirus crisis and the ban on travelling to certain countries, mainly outside Europe, Brussels Airport can again offer a large and attractive range of sun-drenched destinations.

At the start of the holiday season, more than 100 destinations will be on the departures board, including Dubrovnik, Nice, Marseille, Athens, Corfu, Rhodos, Heraklion, Santorini, Catania, Naples, Florence, Palermo, Venice, Faro, Alicante, Ibiza, Tenerife and Las Palmas. A total of around 440 departing flights are planned for the week as a whole. From the week of 6 July, the network will be further expanded with destinations including Reykjavik, Almeria, Enfidha, Amman and Washington, as and when the borders reopen.

During the whole week, around 560 flights will be departing, that is about 80 a day. Additional flights could, of course, be added in line with any last-minute bookings, given that many holidaymakers are still in the process of planning their holidays and looking into the possibilities.

The first of July we will welcome more than 10 000 passengers at Brussels Airport, for the first time in three months. At the beginning of July, Brussels Airport will also hit the 15,000 passengers per day mark. While still far off the traditional summer holiday figures, it is an encouraging number that is growing every week. By the end of July, we should hit the 20,000 passengers per day mark. In total, we expect to welcome one million passengers over the two-month holiday period.

We would like to remind you that all departing and arriving passengers at Brussels Airport are subject to temperature check using thermal cameras, in full compliance with current privacy legislation. Numerous sanitary measures, from hand hygiene and the cleaning and disinfection of our infrastructure to measures to help respect social distance, have been put in place at the airport to offer all passengers a safe and stress-free journey as soon as they arrive at Brussels Airport. For more information: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aiV487eKlqg

The 1st of July also marks the start of operations for the new ground handling provider Alyzia. The French handler has obtained a temporary licence for baggage and ramp handling. Its first handling contract was signed with Alitalia.

All destinations and flights can be consulted on the Brussels Airport website, that was recently redesigned: https://www.brusselsairport.be/en/passengers/destinations/corona-app-destinations

Brussels Airport, 30 June 2020