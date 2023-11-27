A passenger loses his nerves at Brussels Airport and becomes very aggressive

A man was arrested this Sunday afternoon for losing control of himself at Brussels Airport. Footage shows him attacking the check-in counter with a pole.

A video published in the newspaper HLN shows the man using one of the iron dividing posts, which are used to mark off rows, to break down the walls of the check-in counters. Another passenger managed to subdue the man, after which security officers held him on the ground.

“It is true that a man behaved very aggressively on Sunday afternoon,” said Nathalie Pierard, spokesperson for Brussels Airport. “An investigation will be opened to determine the reasons for this man’s behaviour.”

Source: HLN