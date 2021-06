Up to 40,000 passengers a day at the start of the summer holidays

The summer holidays officially start on the 1st of July. And that shows in our passenger numbers which are increasing towards 40,000 passengers a day. To help passengers plan their trip so they can start their vacation without stress, Brussels Airport developed the ‘Welcome Back’ advice. Based on their flight data, passengers can check on the Brussels Airport website when best to arrive at the airport for their flight.

After passing the 30,000-passengers-a-day mark last weekend for the first time since the start of the pandemic, passenger numbers continue to rise towards 40,000 passengers a day at the beginning of July (compared to more than 90,000/day in normal times). For July and August together, Brussels Airport expects to welcome about 2.5 million passengers. So the bustle of the airport is slowly returning!

To help passengers plan their trip even better and spread the number of passengers in the terminal, Brussels Airport developed a new application. With the ‘Welcome Back’ advice, passengers can check when best to arrive at the airport. Based on their flight data, the check-in desk opening time and how busy the airport is at that moment, they will receive tailored advice. Passengers can also sign up for notifications allowing them to receive updates on their flight until boarding time. Consult the new application via https://www.brusselsairport.be/en/passengers/slot-advice

A wide range of destinations

This summer, holidaymakers at Brussels Airport can choose from 170 destinations, served by 50 airlines. Connecting at one of the major nonstop destinations served from Brussels will allow them to travel to an even larger network of several hundreds of destinations across the world.

The destinations served by the largest number of flights this summer are Spain (Barcelona, Madrid, Malaga and Alicante), Portugal (Lisbon) and Italy (Rome). New destinations in the flight offer from Brussels Airport are Bari (Italy) served by Brussels Airlines, and Pula (Croatia), Karpathos (Greece), Suceava (Romania) and Tetouan (Morocco) for TUI fly. Followed in October by Mauritius, served by Air Belgium.

Brussels Airport will also offer a nice choice of intercontinental destinations in North America (Chicago, New York, Washington, Montreal, …), Africa (including Abidjan, Dakar, Kigali), the Gulf States (Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai) and Asia (Beijing, Tokyo).

Start your holiday safely at Brussels Airport

Brussels Airport will make safe travel possible this summer! It counts on the cooperation of all passengers to respect social distancing, wear their face masks and regularly wash or disinfect their hands. The good ventilation in the terminal also contributes to safety. Passengers who are not yet fully vaccinated need a negative Covid-19 test certificate for almost all destinations. This requirement makes the airport a particularly safe environment, where passengers can start their journey with peace of mind.

Passengers who need a test can do so at Brussels Airport, at the Test Centre in front of the Departures Hall. Since Monday 28 June, eligible passengers can also get their free PCR test (offered by the government) here. The Test Centre also provides antigen tests, but the free test code cannot be used for these. Passengers are advised to provide sufficient time to receive the test results. Those who wish to get a Covid-19 test at the airport must register online at https://brusselsairport.ecocare.center/.

On their arrival at the airport, passengers will immediately notice the new waiting areas in front of the terminal, made of open-sided tents. On peak moments, when it is a bit too busy at check-in, passengers will be asked to first queue here, before proceeding to the check-in desk for their flight. This measure was taken to guarantee social distancing on busier days.

An overview of our tips for a care-free departure:

Check the conditions for your destination, which type of Covid-19 test is required if you are not fully vaccinated yet and whether additional forms need to be completed. You can find more information on Travel Advice and documents

Get tested in time, if necessary. You can get tested at the Test Centre at Brussels Airport or in a test centre near you. Register online for your test.

Use our ‘Welcome Back’ advice to find out when best to arrive at the airport, based on your flight data. Sign up for notifications to receive the latest updates on your flight until boarding time.

Decide in advance whether you will be travelling to the airport by public transport, by taxi or by car. Please bear in mind that access to the Departures hall is restricted: only staff and passengers are allowed in. So, you had best say your goodbyes in the car park. Passengers who drive to the airport, are advised to book their parking in advance through the airport website.

At check-in, please keep your identity card or passport, your Covid certificate and any other forms required at your destination ready.

Make sure your hand baggage does not contain any forbidden items so you can get swiftly through security screening.

If your plane departs from gates B or T, you will need to go through border control. Keep your travel documents ready (passport, visa, boarding pass).

Discover everything Brussels Airport has to offer. Do some shopping or enjoy a drink or a meal. Free wi-fi is available, to always stay connected. You can also do your shopping online at https://shop.brusselsairport.be/

Gate information can be checked in the app or on the flight information displays in the terminal and piers. Have a nice flight!

Any more questions about your trip through Brussels Airport? Consult the website or ask your questions to chatbot BRUCE via Whatsapp on +32 2 753 77 53 or Facebook Messenger.

28/06/2021