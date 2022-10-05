500 jobs to be filled at Brussels Airport: job fair on 25 October

Job fair and congress for the labour market in Flemish Brabant

On October 25, Aviato (the job centre at Brussels Airport), the VDAB, the Province of Flemish Brabant and Actiris will jointly organise, and for the first time, the “Vlaams-Brabant Jobfair” from 11:00 to 15:00. A conference on the labour market will follow from 16:00 to 21:00. There are currently 9,309 jobs to be filled in Flemish-Brabant, including 500 at Brussels Airport, the country’s second economic hub. Job seekers, students and anyone looking for a new challenge are therefore welcome to the job fair in the airport’s Skyhall to discover the wide range of jobs on offer at Brussels Airport and in Flemish Brabant.

Jobfair 2022: co-creation at the service of diversified recruitment Aviato, the VDAB, the province of Vlaams-Brabant and Actiris are joining forces to organise together, for the first time, the “Vlaams-Brabant Jobfair”. During this job fair, job seekers from all over Belgium will not only be able to meet employers from Brussels Airport, but also companies located outside the airport.

“With nearly 24,000 employees, 317 companies, 18 sectors and currently 500 vacant jobs, Brussels Airport is a unique ecosystem and a powerful catalyst for the Belgian economy. Aviato helps airport companies to fill their vacancies as easily as possible despite the current talent war. Through targeted actions such as this job fair, Aviato wishes to highlight the airport’s unique jobs and opportunities,” says Isabelle Borli, CEO of Aviato.

Under the slogan “Jobfair opens its borders. Are you coming on board?”, other companies from Flemish Brabant with numerous vacancies will also be present. The job fair focuses on different recruitment and wants to educate employers about inclusive recruitment.

Jobfair 2022: discover job offers from nearly 60 companies with a view of the tarmac between 11:00 and 15:00.

The job fair will take place in the Skyhall of Brussels Airport. The two floors of the Skyhall will be used where no less than 60 companies will present their vacancies, including Autogrill, Aviapartner, Eligio, Brussels Airport Company, Safran, Sabena Engineering, G4S Belgium, Securitas, Tiense Suiker, Colruyt Group, De Lijn, Kim’s Chocolates and many more. Adapted work companies are also present.

“This job fair offers companies a unique platform to connect with talent looking for opportunities. In collaboration with the VDAB, we encourage job seekers in Brussels to come and discover the wide range of jobs available at Brussels Airport and in Flemish Brabant. Many Brussels residents do not have the reflex to look outside Brussels and many employers in the periphery do not automatically look for workers in Brussels either. We are happy to change this situation thanks to this type of initiative,” said Caroline Mancel, Actiris Deputy CEO.

Conference on the labour market from 16:00 to 21:00: “Vlaams-Brabant werkt! There is talent in the air. Take it on board.”

The labour market is under pressure and labor shortages are growing. The challenge for employers and civil society actors is clear: more people need to work if we are to continue to deliver growth and prosperity.

Ann Schevenels, deputy for the economy of the province of Flemish Brabant: “To achieve an employment rate of 80% in Flemish Brabant, we must dare to think outside the box to find workers. All skills are needed. During the congress, the speakers will give solutions and concrete advice on current topics related to employment, such as the commitment of the social economy and much more, to find and retain talent.”

“Dutch language support in the workplace and lifelong learning are also topics that we as a province are committed to and that the congress will address,” says Gunther Coppens, Education Assistant .

On the programme: a captivating keynote speech by Geert Janssens, two interviews with experts and practical examples, followed by a networking event with information stands. An event not to be missed.

Samen sterk voor werk (Everyone to work)

By organising a job fair and a labour market conference, the organisers (Aviato, Actiris, the province of Flemish Brabant and the VDAB) kill two birds with one stone:

“The shortage on the labour market offers more than ever opportunities for a wide variety of profiles. We want to start a dialogue with employers on this. There are many solutions to bridge the gap between supply and demand. The task is not easy, but those willing to get started will see new possibilities open to them after this event. Our consultants, our intermediaries and our partners within the Aviato organization are ready to support you in this process. “Samen sterk voor werk!” says Johan Viaene, director of VDAB Vlaams-Brabant.

? The Jobfair takes place on Tuesday 25 October from 11 am to 3 pm in the Skyhall of Brussels Airport (easily accessible by public transport). Participation in the job fair is free for job seekers. Registration is required on

https://www.aviato.be/fr/evenements/salon-de-lemploi-2022

? Employers can participate in the Labour Market Congress from 16:00 to 21:00.

Registration is mandatory via https://www.aviato.be/fr/evenements/vlaams-brabant-

werkt-there-talent-in-the-air-take-the-edge

Zaventem October 5, 2022