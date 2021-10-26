Brussels Airport is expecting more than 430,000 passengers during the autumn holidays

Brussels Airport and its partners are preparing for the autumn mid-term break! During the ten-day holiday, the airport is expecting more than 430,000 passengers. All the shops and restaurants at Brussels Airport have reopened, and there are also several new outlets waiting to be discovered! Sun destinations and city trips are the most popular choices during this autumn break.

The autumn holidays are the first break after the summer holidays and are popular with those wanting to catch the last rays of sun in Europe, but also with the avid travellers who want to go farther afield. An expected 430,000 passengers will be passing through Brussels Airport during the 10-day break (from Friday 29 October to Sunday 7 November). That is almost 60% of pre-Covid numbers (728,000 passengers in 2019), but more than the fourfold of the number of passengers in 2020 (97,500 passengers).

The most popular destinations in the autumn break are sun destinations, including the destinations that have recently reopened to tourists, and city trips to the south. The most popular sun destinations are Spain (Malaga, Alicante, Valencia), the Canary Islands (Gran Canaria, Tenerife), Portugal (Lisbon and Faro) and Turkey (Antalya). In addition, Egypt and the Cape Verde Islands are once again open for tourists and are proving very attractive. Popular destinations for city trips are Rome, Nice and Barcelona.