22.2 million passengers (+17%) and 701,000 tonnes of cargo (-10%) at Brussels Airport in 2023

In 2023, Brussels Airport experienced significant growth, with 22.2 million passengers, marking a 17% increase from 2022. The post-COVID recovery, particularly in the leisure segment, contributed to this growth, nearly reaching pre-pandemic levels. Business travel also showed signs of recovery, though shorter-distance trips were impacted by teleconferences and cost-saving measures.

Transfer passengers grew by 21%, reflecting a strong recovery in hub activity. The top 10 countries with the most passengers included Spain, Germany, Italy, Turkey, the United States, France, Portugal, Greece, Morocco, and the United Kingdom.

Cargo volumes at Brussels Airport totalled 700,846 tonnes in 2023, with a 10% decrease compared to the previous year. Air cargo experienced a 6% decline, but the airport outperformed its European counterparts in this regard. The full freighter segment decreased by 11%, while belly cargo increased by 4.5%, driven by the recovery of passenger flights. Express services recorded a 6% decline. Asia, Africa, and North America were the primary import regions, and Asia led in exports. Despite geopolitical challenges, the airport maintained its competitive position.

Flight movements increased by 7% in 2023, totalling 192,257, but remained 18% lower than 2019. Passenger flights grew by 12%, reaching a new record of 141 passengers per flight. Cargo flights decreased by 8%. Night flight movements, between 23:00 and 06:00, saw a slight decrease from 2022. In December, the airport recorded 14,415 flight movements, with an 11% increase in passenger flights and a 14% decrease in cargo flights compared to December 2022.