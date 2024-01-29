21,000 lost objects at Brussels Airport in 2023 – 21% is collected, uncollected items donated to charities

In 2023, Brussels Airport handled 22.2 million passengers, with 21,230 items forgotten by travellers. Of these, 21% were successfully returned to the owners, while unclaimed items were donated to charities.

Passengers are reminded to report lost items on the airport’s website, and the Lost & Found team holds items for six months. Electronic devices are donated to the non-profit Close the Gap, while clothes and prams go to charitable causes.

Liquids exceeding 100 ml are given to local non-profits, totalling 34,760 kg in 2023. Items like belts and glasses are processed through auctions.

Official documents are handed to the police after a month.