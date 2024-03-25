178 destinations (including 9 new ones) and 6 new airlines at Brussels Airport for the summer season

Brussels Airport is gearing up for the summer season with an expanded offering of 178 direct destinations served by 64 airlines, including six new partners. Among the new or resumed destinations are Singapore, Shanghai, Nairobi, Bergen, Krakow, Bari, Bac?u, Gazipa?a, and Brive. Travellers can choose from various options, including city trips, beach vacations, and family visits.

New airlines joining the Brussels Airport network include Singapore Airlines, Juneyao Airlines, Cyprus Airways, Wideroe, Amelia, and Wizz Air.

Brussels Airlines will reintroduce flights to Nairobi and Krakow, expanding its total destinations to 88. Additionally, United Airlines will increase its daily flights to Newark, while Air Canada and Air Transat enhance services to Canada. Air Arabia is adding two new destinations in Morocco (Tetouan and Rabat), strengthening its Moroccan network.

The intercontinental network from Brussels Airport includes 37 destinations across North America (New York, Newark, Chicago, Washington, Montreal, and Toronto served by Brussels Airlines, Air Canada, Delta Air Lines and Air Transat), Central America with TUI fly (Punta Cana, Cancun and Montego Bay), Sub-Saharan Africa with 18 destinations served by Brussels Airlines and one by Ethiopian Airlines, the Gulf region (Abu Dhabi with Etihad, Doha with Qatar Airways, Dubai with Emirates and Jeddah with Flynas), and Asia (Beijing, Shenzhen and Shanghai with Hainan Airlines, Shanghai is also offered by Juneyao, Tokyo by All Nippon Airways and Singapore by Singapore Airlines).

With this extensive summer offering, Brussels Airport aims to provide a diverse and appealing network for all travellers.