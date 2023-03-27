175 destinations including 9 new or relaunched ones from Brussels Airport this summer season

The summer 2023 season is officially underway

With sunny days returning, Brussels Airport has officially entered the summer season with its traditional sunshine destinations but also with several new ones. This summer, no less than 175 direct destinations are served from Brussels Airport by 58 airlines, including nine new or relaunched destinations in Europe and beyond: Toronto (Canada), Billund (Denmark), Seville (Spain), Kayseri (Turkey) and Monastir (Tunisia), as well as Bejaia, Constantine, Oran and Tlemcen (Algeria).

There’s plenty to choose from at Brussels Airport this summer. Whether a family holiday at the seaside, a city break in one of the European capitals, a discovery journey outside the old continent, a visit to see the family, whatever their plans and desires, holidaymakers are bound to find the summer offer from Brussels Airport attractive. There are 175 direct destinations on the schedule thanks to the 58 airlines that have confirmed their trust in Brussels Airport.

A roundup of what’s new

Brussels Airlines is expanding its European fleet with four additional aircraft, offering flights to Billund, Warsaw, Brindisi, Djerba, Monastir and Zurich. In addition, Brussels Airlines continues to serve two destinations in North America and 17 in sub-Saharan Africa. In total, the airline is serving 92 destinations this summer.

TUI fly Belgium is launching new flights to Al Hoceima and Rabat, extending its offer to ten destinations in Morocco. The airline is also launching direct flights from Brussels Airport to four destinations in Algeria: Bejaia, Constantine, Oran and Tlemcen. This summer, TUI fly Belgium is serving 73 destinations from Brussels Airport.

Transavia has based a second aircraft at Brussels Airport and offers nine destinations including Malaga, Seville, Zakynthos and Santorini, which are new destinations for the airline.

Corendon has three aircraft based in Brussels this summer. In addition to five destinations in Turkey, Corendon is also offering direct flights to Bourgas, Hurghada, Heraklion, Kos, Rhodes, Palma and Tenerife.

Vueling is launching two new destinations, Bilbao and Seville, making a total of seven destinations in Spain. SunExpress is launching two new destinations, Dalaman and Kayseri, and is now serving seven destinations in Turkey. Ryanair is offering over 70 flights a week to a total of 12 destinations this summer, including flights to Pisa.

Finally, Air Canada will be launching five weekly flights to Toronto from 1 August, which, in addition to the daily flight to Montreal, will bring its offer to Canada to twelve flights per week.

Extensive intercontinental network

This summer, Brussels Airport’s long-haul network comprises 35 destinations:

– 5 destinations in North America (New York JFK, Newark, Chicago, Washington, Montreal, Toronto) by Brussels Airlines, Air Canada, Delta Air Lines and Air Transat

– 4 destinations in Central America by TUI fly (Punta Cana, Cancun, Varadero and Montego Bay)

– 21 sub-Saharan destinations including 17 by Brussels Airlines, Johannesburg, Cape Town and Mauritius by Air Belgium, Addis Ababa by Ethiopian Airlines and Kigali by Rwandair

– 3 destinations in the Gulf: Abu Dhabi by Etihad, Doha by Qatar Airways and Dubai by Emirates

– 2 destinations in Asia: Beijing via a daily flight by Hainan Airlines and Tokyo twice a week with ANA

With such an offering, Brussels Airport is expected to attract many passengers as from this week with the start of the Easter holidays. The airport is more than ever ready to cope with busy days and, together with its partners, has been working for many months to ensure smooth operations and the comfort of its passengers.