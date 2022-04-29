1,200 jobs at Brussels Airport: Aviato launches a large-scale recruitment campaign

Aviato, Brussels Airport’s job centre, is launching a new recruitment campaign for Brussels Airport to fill more than a thousand jobs at the airport and strengthen the current teams in management passenger and baggage handling as well as in logistics. To Brussels Airport, the second economic centre of the country, there are currently more than 1200 vacant jobs. Job seekers, students, newcomers and anyone looking for a new challenge are welcome.

Prepared for summer vacation

With around 24,000 employees, 317 companies, 18 sectors and 1,200 vacancies, Brussels Airport forms a very special ecosystem; the airport is therefore a powerful catalyst for the Belgian economy. Brussels Airport offers employment opportunities to job seekers from all over the country.

“After two difficult years of crisis, the high number of jobs to be filled today is above all a positive sign and bears hope for recovery. Passenger traffic is increasing so we need the right people to keep things running smoothly. We are happy to be able to fully assume the role of employment engine again, and it is now important that all airport companies, with the support of Aviato, can find the necessary talents“, testifies Arnaud Feist, president of Aviato.

In view of the summer peak and the resumption of passenger traffic, Aviato, the jobcentre of Brussels Airport, in collaboration with its airport partners, the VDAB and Actiris, is looking for new candidates for the many airport companies. Everyone is benefiting, and there are certainly career opportunities as well. With the summer holidays ahead of you, it’s time to take the plunge and find a unique airport job.

A wide range of airport jobs

In the current context of talent wars and labor shortages in the transport and logistics, personal and business services, business support, retail and ICT sectors, Aviato’s expertise and support are more important than ever for businesses.

“At G4S Aviation, we are looking for new security guards to ensure the smooth running of Brussels Airport. As part of our Dutch training, we also recruit people whose mother tongue is not Dutch and who wish to learn it. Do you want to help ensure a safe vacation for your family and friends? Working@G4S Aviation Security at Brussels Airport –> Go4Safe!”, says

Vicky Houtmeyers, Service Center Manager G4S Aviation.

The profiles sought are very varied. Whether it’s an aeronautical technician, a guard or an airport security agent, a salesman, a redcap, a check-in agent or an administrative assistant, there is a job at the airport for all profiles and all levels of training.

Carolle Van Dijck, Corporate Communication Manager & Spokesperson at Securitas also confirms “At Securitas, we are constantly looking for new talent to help us maintain airport security at a high level. Today, we are looking for all types of profiles: women, men, young or less young, with or without experience – as long as they are honest, vigilant and helpful.”

Due to the enormous growth of e-commerce, companies in Brucargo, the logistics area of Brussels Airport, are also keen to attract new employees. There too, the job offer is very diversified: you can work there as a logistics employee or warehouseman, handling agent, customs agent, carrier, ramp agent, etc.

“WFS is growing and recruiting! As the world’s largest cargo handler, we have strong growth ambitions for Brucargo. That is why we are constantly looking for warehouse and office workers, candidates for operations and administrative services. Our inclusive HR policy offers chances and opportunities where personal fulfilment and a stimulating career go hand in hand,” says Bart Vanmulders, HR Director of WFS.

“We are always looking for passionate colleagues to support our growing activities at the airport. We are currently looking for technical profiles for maintenance, administrative profiles for purchasing and customs, but also loaders/unloaders, handlers on the ramps and finally colleagues for the truck depot (Truck Yard) and goods dangerous. If you want to be part of the most international company in the world, with a great collegial atmosphere, then you absolutely have to apply to us,” says Pieter-Jan Germeaux, Ad Interim HR Director at DHL Aviation.

The most sought-after profiles are:

● Air cargo and baggage handler

● Logistics employee

● Check-in agent

● Redcap/loadmaster

● Sale

● Security officer

● Hotelier

● HR

● Technical profiles

Many targeted actions

In the race for talent, airport companies can count on Aviato’s expertise to fill the many vacant positions.

“With the many vacancies, it is time to highlight the many airport jobs. Together with our customers, we seek the best solution to their employment needs and we try to raise awareness whenever it is possible. Recruiting in this changing labour market is a challenge. With this recruitment campaign, we want to create an influx of candidates for the many vacancies”, says Isabelle Borli, General Manager Aviato.

Starting in May, Aviato will launch a new recruitment campaign to highlight the airport’s unique jobs and opportunities. The following initiatives, among others, are planned:

Jobcafé – Starting in May, Aviato will organize a Jobcafé every fortnight: a formula where airport companies meet potential candidates with ease. At each edition, the emphasis will be on a different theme or a sought-after profile. The perfect opportunity to make the match.

The following profiles will be covered: May 5 – reception staff May 19 – manual workers June 2 – interim staff June 16 – logistics employee

Events for job seekers and students – As part of its regular activities, Aviato represents airport companies at events, job days and fairs, information sessions for job seekers employment, etc. All these events are listed on the Aviato calendar (www.aviato.be/fr/evenements) and are accessible to everyone.

Cooperation with various actors in the labour market, in particular the CPAS and the reception centres – Sensitisation of consultants / employment agencies and reception centres for refugees from Flemish Brabant on employment opportunities at the airport, with a view to recruiting people far from the labour market.

Information session on Inclusivity on May 19 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. – In cooperation with VOKA Brabant-Flemish, Aviato offers an information session on inclusivity for airport companies. The objective of this session is to raise awareness among airport companies and encourage them to adapt to the changing labour market. The significant mismatch between supply and demand in the labour market requires, more than ever, an open recruitment process.

Zaventem, April 29, 2022