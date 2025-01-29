Royal Schiphol increases stake in Brisbane Airport, secures second Board seat

Royal Schiphol Group has expanded its stake in Brisbane Airport Corporation Holdings (BACH) from 19.61% to 20.13%, surpassing the 20% threshold needed to secure a second board seat. Schiphol has been a shareholder in Brisbane Airport since 1997 and continues to strengthen its strategic partnership.

Brisbane Airport has a strong growth outlook, driven by increasing passenger numbers and preparations for the 2032 Olympics. The airport plans to invest over AUD 5 billion (€3 billion) in projects such as a new baggage system, advanced security technology, commercial expansion, and a third terminal.

In January 2025, Brisbane Airport became Australia’s first airport to achieve Net Zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions. The airport handled 23.7 million passengers in 2024, reinforcing its position as a key aviation hub.