Lightning hits Brest control tower: all flights cancelled until Tuesday

Like the day before, no plane will take off from Brest airport this Monday, January 1, 2024. On the night of December 30 to 31, lightning struck the control tower.

The passage of storm Géraldine continues to leave its mark. The control tower at Brest airport, the largest in Brittany, was hit by lightning on the night of December 30 to 31, 2023. Consequence: all flights were cancelled on Sunday.

The airport has communicated to indicate that the planes will not take off or land this Monday either. A return to normal can be expected by Tuesday noon. “Brest Bretagne Airport and the Air Navigation Services are seeking all solutions that could allow traffic to resume in complete safety and regret the inconvenience caused,” the airport wrote in a statement.