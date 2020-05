Air France is resuming 2 weekly flights between Paris Charles de Gaulle and Bordeaux on Monday and Friday from 11 May.

Flights on Friday, May 22 are advanced to Thursday, May 21 due to the Ascension holiday.

Departure Arrival

CDG 09:55 BOD 11:10

BOD 11:50 CDG 13:10

Flights will be checked in and boarded in Hall A, which is only open during flight hours.

Social distancing and cleaning of equipment will be implemented for passengers, employees and other airport operators.

29th April 2020