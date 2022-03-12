Bordeaux Airport announces an extensive network for the summer season 22

89 destinations, 123 airlines including 13 new ones, the programme for the summer of 2022 from Bordeaux promises great escapes for New Aquitaine



Bordeaux Airport unveiled a summer flight schedule that marks the return to great connections to and from Bordeaux, with 123 direct routes, including 13 new routes, and 89 destinations.

This summer, 24 partner airlines of the airport have reiterated their trust in the appeal of its regional market. From Italy to Turkey, not forgetting the Mediterranean islands, North Africa, and even Canada and Norway, travellers have plenty of choice when seeking to get away from it all.

“We are delighted to be reconnecting the region with the world, thanks to a comprehensive, diverse flight schedule. All the airlines partnering the airport still believe in the appeal of Bordeaux and indeed the entire region. Symbolising this recovery, Hall B will open on Sunday 27 March to launch the season, followed by the billi terminal once the season peaks. Airport staff will be pulling out all the stops to ensure the comfort and health safety of all passengers,” assured Simon Dreschel, CEO of Bordeaux Airport.

13 new routes

Volotea is adding Florence and Athens to its network.

Ryanair has announced a wide-reaching summer schedule with 42 direct routes, 11 of which are new: Zadar in Croatia, Malta, Trapani in Sicily, Santiago de Compostela in Galicia, Alghero in Sardinia, Barcelona, Birmingham, Brindisi (Puglia), Pisa, Madrid and Rome in Italy. The Irish airline ranks top for the number of destinations available this summer.

67 European destinations

The summer route network with 67 European destinations has been reinforced, ensuring simplified, safe travel as the pandemic subsides.

Heading for the Med

From the Canary islands (Tenerife, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura) to the Balearics (Ibiza, Mallorca and Minorca) and Greece (Corfu, Crete, Mykonos, Rhodes and Santorini), more flights are available to the most popular tourist destinations this summer.

17 Italian destinations

The schedule features 17 destinations on direct routes out of Bordeaux. For an all-authentic summer programme: Bari, Brindisi, Naples, Catania, Palermo, Trapani, Cagliari, Olbia and Alghero.

Elsewhere in Europe

There’s no obligation to hit the beach, though, since there are also plenty of flights for cities in Norway, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Ireland, the UK, and the Czech Republic etc.

7 direct routes to North Africa

How about a break in Morocco? There are five direct routes between Nouvelle-Aquitaine and Morocco: Agadir, Casablanca, Fez, Marrakesh and Tangiers. The country reopened its borders in February and simplified its health requirements (passengers must show a PCR test performed in the past 48 hrs).

There will also be direct flights to and from Algeria and Tunisia via Algiers et Tunis.

1 long-haul route to Canada

Operating out of Bordeaux Airport since 2010, Air Transat is resuming its direct route to Montreal as from May for locals to explore the magnificent province of Quebec bathed in summer light.

The return of network airlines

This new season heralds recovery, especially with the return of network airlines, as significant players in international travel:

Starting in late March, Turkish Airlines will resume its five weekly flights to the new international airport in Istanbul.

will resume its five weekly flights to the new international airport in Istanbul. British Airways is reopening its route to London Gatwick

is reopening its route to London Gatwick Lufthansa Group (Brussels Airlines, Swiss and Lufthansa) is stepping up flights out of Bordeaux by doubling the number of seats for the season compared to 2021.

Published on 10th March 2022