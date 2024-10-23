Guglielmo Marconi: wireless pioneer and his legacy at Bologna Airport

Guglielmo Marconi, an Italian inventor and electrical engineer, is best known for pioneering the practical use of radio waves for long-distance wireless communication. His work led to the development of the wireless telegraph system, for which he was awarded the 1909 Nobel Prize in Physics, shared with Karl Ferdinand Braun, “in recognition of their contributions to the development of wireless telegraphy.” Often credited as the inventor of radio, Marconi’s innovations paved the way for modern communication technologies that are indispensable in the aviation industry today.

Given his roots in Bologna, it is fitting that the city’s airport bears his name: Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport. However, it seems ironic that the airport’s connection to the city, the Marconi Express, would likely leave the inventor disappointed with its performance.

The Marconi Express is a 5.1-kilometre monorail line linking Bologna Airport to Bologna Centrale railway station, with a single intermediate stop at Lazzaretto. Promising a swift journey time of 7 minutes and 20 seconds, the system utilises three trainsets, each with a capacity of 48 passengers. The line began public operation on 18 November 2020, but almost immediately after its launch, it encountered significant operational disruptions. In late 2021, the service was suspended for several months, and replaced by buses, although passengers continued to pay full price for the monorail without realising they weren’t receiving the advertised service.

Despite the infrastructure being designed to handle up to four trainsets, theoretically allowing 576 passengers per hour per direction, recent personal experience shows the service is still lacking. On 22 October 2024, I used the Marconi Express and found that only one trainset was operating, drastically reducing the frequency to one train every 15 minutes. This led to overcrowding at both the airport and central station, with wait times of up to 30 minutes at the airport and one hour on the return trip, almost causing me to miss my flight.

The comfort level on the trainsets is minimal, with only a dozen hard, uncomfortable seats and no accommodations for large luggage—an essential feature for an airport connection. Despite these shortcomings, the ticket prices are exorbitant: €12.80 for a one-way trip and €23.30 for a roundtrip, pricing that suggests passengers should expect a far more comfortable and efficient service. Instead, riders are packed tightly, often standing throughout the journey, making the experience feel more like a sardine can than a premium transport link.

This disappointment echoes, on a larger scale, the dissatisfaction many feel with the Leonardo Express in Rome, which charges a similarly high price (€14.00) for what is called “First Class,” but offers little more than cramped seating akin to a budget airline. In contrast, Belgium’s Diabolo surcharge of €6.70 for trains to and from Brussels Airport seems quite reasonable, despite the occasional complaints from travellers.

Ultimately, the Marconi Express feels more like a missed opportunity—a service that doesn’t live up to the name or the expectations one might associate with the great inventor Guglielmo Marconi.