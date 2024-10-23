Birmingham Airport resumes operations after suspicious vehicle incident causes evacuation

Birmingham Airport has resumed normal operations following an evacuation due to a suspicious vehicle report on Wednesday afternoon.

Passengers and staff were evacuated, and flights were temporarily suspended as police assessed the situation. The vehicle was later deemed safe by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, and the incident is no longer considered a threat.

The airport apologised for the disruption, citing safety as the top priority. Passengers are advised to check flight updates and adhere to check-in times as transport links return to normal.