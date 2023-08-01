July 2023 second best month in Billund Airport’s history

In July 2023, Billund Airport in Denmark experienced a significant increase in passenger traffic, with almost half a million guests passing through the airport, making it the second best month in the airport’s history. The airport also achieved its all-time busiest hour on July 6, with 2,538 guests passing through the terminal in just 60 minutes.

The recent investments in facilities like self-service bag-drop, smart security, and an extended arrivals hall have contributed to the airport’s ability to handle further growth.

Despite having fewer available seats on route destinations compared to July 2022, the airport maintained a high level of traffic. Charter traffic received a boost due to the unpredictable Danish summer weather, leading to high demand and minimal empty airplane seats.

Billund Airport has also focused on expanding its air freight facilities, renovating stands, expanding taxiways, and service roads to accommodate cargo planes, and this has resulted in the airport outperforming the global market for air freight for the second consecutive month.

Looking ahead, the airport’s partners report an increasing focus on late summer activities, ski and golf trips, city breaks, and charter holidays, with new destinations such as Dubai and Morocco added to the mix. Finnair’s direct route to Helsinki will also be extended for the entire summer semester with daily departures in June, July, and August in 2024.

Despite the busy summer season, the airport’s shopping and dining areas have experienced good traffic, with increasing numbers of guests using the Shop & Collect offer. The overall satisfaction with the airport’s range and services has been highly rated by guests. The airport attributes this success to the hard work of its employees in all areas of operation.