Billund Airport registers record number of passengers in 2023

Billund Airport has broken its 2019 passenger record ahead of schedule, with a month still remaining in 2023. Despite a slight dip in November compared to the same month in 2022, the airport welcomed 215,880 passengers, surpassing the previous record. This achievement comes after a continuous growth trajectory halted by the pandemic, but the airport is now focused on sustained expansion in both passenger and freight numbers.

The managing director, Jan Hessellund, highlights the airport’s unique market positioning for business and tourism, aiming to attract more travellers into Denmark while emphasizing the airport’s appeal for foreign investments.

The airport is experiencing a shift in traffic distribution, with low-cost carriers like Ryanair and Wizz Air pausing some routes over winter while network companies like KLM, Lufthansa, and Air France are witnessing growth. The resurgence of business travel contributes to this shift, with network companies showing a nearly 10 percent increase in November.

In terms of air freight, despite a globally challenging market marked by decreased demand and lower rates, Billund Airport’s freight centre saw a notable 13.3 percent growth in November 2023 compared to the same period in the previous year. Maersk Air Cargo’s additional aircraft and strategic positioning have significantly contributed to this surge, allowing the airport to gain market share in Europe’s air freight sector.