Strong winds at Bilbao – Nine flights diverted

The strong gusts of wind that are blowing this Sunday in Bizkaia have forced until early afternoon the diversion of nine flights that have not been able to land at Bilbao airport.

According to sources from Aena, two flights from Madrid that had to land in Bilbao have returned to their departure point and three flights from Palma, London and Bristol have been diverted to Barcelona airport.

Two other flights from Amsterdam and Lisbon have been diverted to Zaragoza and Madrid, respectively.

The last two flights that have not been able to land at Bilbao airport due to the wind came from Lanzarote and Vigo.

