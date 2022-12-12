Knife attack at Biarritz Airport, France injures four police officers

Around 16:00 (local time) on Sunday afternoon, a passenger with Dutch (or German) nationality wanted to pass through the security check point of Biarritz airport to catch a flight towards Berlin, Germany. But the passenger, apparently under the influence of narcotics, wanted to take a knife on board.

Faced with the refusal of the officials of the PAF, the Border Police, the passenger got angry and slightly injured the police with his weapon. Other officers got injured due to the violent altercation.

Of the four police officers affected, two slightly injured officers were transported to the Bayonne University Hospital. The passenger got injured as well, and was transferred to the Aguilera clinic under police custody. A procedure for “attempted intentional homicide on agents holding public authority” is open.