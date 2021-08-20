The Berlin airport operating company has commissioned a team of historians with a research into the Nazi past of the aviation location Schönefeld

Engelbert Lütke Daldrup, Chairman of the Management Board of Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH says: “Many buildings that were part of Henschel Flugzeug-Werke are still intact today and used daily by those working for our airport operating company. We are conscious of the significance of this location for war, death and destruction everywhere in Europe. The history of the aviation location Schönefeld during the Nazi dictatorship must not be allowed to be forgotten. So-called ‘alien workers’ from the occupied territories, forced labourers, prisoners of war, women and girls from concentration camps were made, under inhumane conditions, to produce replenishments for the German war machinery, which then destroyed their own home countries. We want to provide for clarification on this point and confront it aggressively. And we also want to send out a signal. The aviation location Schönefeld and thus also the new airport Berlin Brandenburg Willy Brandt today stand for the peaceful coexistence of mankind, for freedom and understanding between peoples, for tolerance and respect.”