Terminal 5 of Berlin Brandenburg Airport to close temporarily from 23 February 2021

Due to the very sharp drop in passenger numbers as a result of the corona pandemic, Terminal 5 at Berlin Brandenburg Airport will be temporarily closed as of 23 February 2021. For the time being, all flights will be handled in Terminal 1.

The relocation of following airlines from Terminal 5 to Terminal 1 was completed successively:

SunExpress: 1 February 2021

TUI fly: 5 February 2021

The airport will also provide information in good time about the relocation dates of the other airlines.

Find out about your terminal before your departure by contacting your airline or in the status information for your flight on the airport’s website or app.