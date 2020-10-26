SXF becomes BER: Schönefeld Airport is now BER Terminal 5

Engelbert Lütke Daldrup, CEO of Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH: “As of today, the official IATA code BER stands for Berlin Brandenburg Airport Willy Brandt. Moreover, these three letters also stand for the German capital city and region, as well as for all of eastern Germany. From now on, the three-letter code BER will represent them on flights all over the world. 30 years after the reunification of Germany, BER also stands for the end of the fragmentation of air traffic into several locations and for a transformed metropolitan region.”

At a small reception with political and business representatives from the airport’s surrounding area, the previous lettering on the roof of the terminal building was handed over to the Municipality of Schönefeld today, 25 October 2020. The new lettering “BER Terminal 5” was then officially inaugurated.

Engelbert Lütke Daldrup, CEO of Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH: “SXF is now BER. The modernised SXF terminals have been given a new lease of life. As BER Terminal 5, the completely renovated Schönefeld Airport will ensure the necessary additional capacities for the next few years to reliably handle flight operations at BER. Schönefeld will thus remain a central part of the airport. We look forward to continuing our successful cooperation with the Municipality of Schönefeld with the aim of further developing the airport environment.”

Christian Hentschel, Mayor of the Municipality of Schönefeld: “The airport and the Municipality of Schönefeld have been working together closely and in a spirit of trust for many years, because only together can the development goals in the airport region be achieved. We look forward to the commissioning of BER and to further cooperation with our airport neighbours.”