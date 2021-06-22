Summer travel 2021 from Berlin Brandenburg Airport

With the beginning of the summer holidays, air traffic in the capital region will increase noticeably. Numerous airlines are resuming their flight operations or are gradually expanding their services. While 45 airlines are currently flying to 90 destinations in 40 countries, in July and August 70 airlines will begin flying to around 160 destinations in 57 countries.

An increase is expected to first become noticeable from mid-June to mid-July. Falling rates of infection, the progress of the corona vaccinations and other easements in travel are causing air traffic to grow again. Once the holidays start, the number of visitors will be regularly between 20,000 and 30,000 passengers daily and will continue to rise in the weeks thereafter. Especially on the classic holiday travel days Friday and Sunday, passenger volumes increase significantly to up to 50,000 passengers a day. Further growth in passenger numbers and expansion of capacities on the part of the airlines is expected in August.

Popular holiday destinations in Europe in particular benefit from the opening and relaxation of travel restrictions. With Spain, Turkey, Greece and Italy, the focus is particularly on travel destinations in the Mediterranean region. Palma de Mallorca (Spain), Antalya (Turkey) and Heraklion (Greece) top the ranking of the most popular travel destinations from BER outside Germany based on the number of bookings. Flights to Great Britain, Moscow in Russia and Hurghada in Egypt are also well booked.