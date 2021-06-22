Summer travel 2021 from Berlin Brandenburg Airport

With the beginning of the summer holidays, air traffic in the capital region will increase noticeably. Numerous airlines are resuming their flight operations or are gradually expanding their services. While 45 airlines are currently flying to 90 destinations in 40 countries, in July and August 70 airlines will begin flying to around 160 destinations in 57 countries.
An increase is expected to first become noticeable from mid-June to mid-July. Falling rates of infection, the progress of the corona vaccinations and other easements in travel are causing air traffic to grow again. Once the holidays start, the number of visitors will be regularly between 20,000 and 30,000 passengers daily and will continue to rise in the weeks thereafter. Especially on the classic holiday travel days Friday and Sunday, passenger volumes increase significantly to up to 50,000 passengers a day. Further growth in passenger numbers and expansion of capacities on the part of the airlines is expected in August.
Popular holiday destinations in Europe in particular benefit from the opening and relaxation of travel restrictions. With Spain, Turkey, Greece and Italy, the focus is particularly on travel destinations in the Mediterranean region. Palma de Mallorca (Spain), Antalya (Turkey) and Heraklion (Greece) top the ranking of the most popular travel destinations from BER outside Germany based on the number of bookings. Flights to Great Britain, Moscow in Russia and Hurghada in Egypt are also well booked.
Overview of the range of destinations from Berlin
The airlines easyJet, Ryanair and Eurowings are significantly expanding their presence at BER once more and are offering an extensive mix of popular European cities and, above all, holiday destinations. At the same time, they are significantly increasing the number of aircraft used at the Berlin-Brandenburg airport.
- Sun destinations in Spain, Portugal, Italy, Greece and Bulgaria as well as the island of Sylt once again appear with greater frequency in easyJet‘s flight schedule. The airline is focusing on both popular and new destinations. It is planning connections to Valencia and Ibiza in Spain, Lamezia Terme in Italy, the Greek islands of Crete, Mykonos and Santorini and Burgas in Bulgaria. But the pan-European airline is also increasing the frequency of numerous other destinations within Europe. This year, easyJet will supply up to 18 aircraft to meet summer air traffic demand at BER.
- Ryanair offers a wide range of popular holiday destinations across southern Europe, including many destinations in Italy, Spain, Greece and Portugal. In addition to the holiday destinations, the airline is also flying to many European capitals again. The Irish low-cost airline will operate from Berlin-Brandenburg Airport with up to eight aircraft and offer up to 35 daily flights, with the prospect of further expansion in the course of the summer bringing it close to pre-crisis levels.
- In addition to the domestic German flight offer, Eurowings is increasing the number of flights to Palma de Mallorca and the Greek islands. Palma will then be served up to three times a day, and Heraklion on Crete six times a week. The addition of Croatia (Dubrovnik, Rijeka and Split), as well as Bastia on Corsica and Salzburg in Austria, means further holiday destinations will become available at the beginning of the season. The airline will be operating three aircraft from BER this summer.
- The Lufthansa Group is increasing the frequency of daily flights to Frankfurt and Munich by up to nine and six flights a day respectively.
- SunExpress is also taking to the skies more frequently. With the start of the summer holidays, the airline will fly to Turkey up to five times a day instead of up to twice a day, including to Antalya, Izmir and Dalaman.
- Turkish Airlines is flying five to eight times a day to Istanbul, Ankara and other destinations in Turkey this July and August. .
Two airlines will start flying to Berlin-Brandenburg Airport for the first time:
- From July 2, the Icelandic airline Play plans to connect BER with the Icelandic capital Reykjavík four times a week.
- The South Tyrolean regional airline Sky Alps is planning flights twice a week from BER to Bolzano in Italy from June 30.
The following airlines are planning to resume air traffic from Berlin-Brandenburg Airport:
- Air Cairo with up to two flights per week to Hurghada, Egypt (from June 19, 2021)
- Air Dolomiti with up to two flights per week to Verona, Italy (from June 19, 2021)
- Air Lingus with up to three flights per week to Dublin, Ireland (from July 2, 2021)
- Air Malta with up to two flights per week to Malta (from June 28, 2021)
- BA CityFlyer with one flight per week to Southampton, Great Britain (from July 16, 2021)
- Icelandair with up to four flights per week to Reykjavík, Iceland (from June 5, 2021)
- Croatia Airlines with one flight per week to Split, Croatia (from June 19, 2021)
- DAT Airlines with two flights per week to the Danish island of Bornholm (from August 19, 2021)
- Israir with up to three flights per week to Tel Aviv, Israel (from June 24, 2021)
- LOT Airlines with up to eight flights per week to Warsaw, Poland (from June 18, 2021)
- Norwegian Air Shuttle with up to five flights per week to Oslo, Norway, up to two flights per week to Stockholm, Sweden, and up to four flights per week to Copenhagen, Denmark (from June 18 and 28, 2021)
- Nouvelair Tunis with one flight per week to Monastir and now to Tunis, Tunisia (from June 22, 2021)
- Royal Jordanian with up to two flights per week to Amman, Jordan (from June 24, 2021)
- Transavia Airlines with one flight per week to Montpellier, France (from July 10, 2021)
Passenger notification
Due to the ongoing global infection rate, there may be changes in the destination countries and thus in the flight schedule of the respective airlines. However, many airlines have responded to this and offer flexible rebooking options. However, passengers are encouraged to enquire about the travel conditions in the destination country and the current flight status with their airline before flights.