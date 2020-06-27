Summer tourism from Berlin in 2020: 52 destinations in 31 countries

The number of holiday destinations on offer has increased significantly for the start of the summer holidays in Berlin and Brandenburg. 31 airlines already fly to 52 destinations in 31 countries from Schönefeld and Tegel. At the beginning of July, the number of routes offered will increase significantly once again with the resumption of numerous connections by the big airlines easyJet and Ryanair. The number of daily guests will then frequently be over 10,000 and will continue to rise in the weeks that follow. Over 70 destinations are expected to be offered this summer.
Prof. Dr.-Ing. Engelbert Lütke Daldrup, Chief Executive Officer of Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH:
“Unlike the Easter holidays, you can finally fly on holiday during the summer holidays. The airlines have already reacted quickly and clearly to the new situation. Since travel regulations have been eased, we have seen an increase in the number of passengers and the number of scheduled flights. From next week, we will see a significant jump, particularly for numerous European holiday regions. We will make sure that departures and arrivals are safe and reliable and that the applicable hygiene regulations are observed. In order to maintain the necessary safe distancing regulations, all terminal areas at both Tegel and Schönefeld will again be used from July onwards.”
Food and retail
In parallel with the growth in air traffic, food and shopping facilities at both airports are also opening up again. For example, “Almhütte” and “Quickers” at Schönefeld Airport, “Essbahn” and the pharmacy at Berlin-Tegel and car rental agencies at both airports are open. The opening hours are still partially limited; they are organised in line with flight times. More services will follow at the beginning of July alongside the further increase in flight operations.
Flights from Berlin
With 52 destinations in 31 countries, Berlin’s flight schedule once again offers a broad selection of flights that are attractive to business travellers, ethnic traffic and holidaymakers.
In addition to London (British Airways), Paris (Air France), Amsterdam (KLM), Helsinki (Finnair), Zurich (Swiss) and other destinations that were also served during the travel restrictions, many metropolises and cities in Europe and Eastern Europe can once again be reached or reached more frequently from Berlin, for example, Barcelona, Milan, Rome, Lisbon, Edinburgh (Ryanair), Brussels (Brussels Airlines), Luxembourg (Luxair), Reykjavík (Icelandair), Vienna (Austrian Airlines) but also Riga and Tallinn (airBaltic) or Kyiv and Chişinău (Wizz Air). Furthermore, scheduled services to numerous destinations in Turkey (Turkish Airlines, SunExpress, Pegasus) have been resumed.
Within Germany, there are several flights per week to Frankfurt and Munich (Lufthansa), Cologne, Düsseldorf, Stuttgart (Eurowings) and Saarbrücken (DAT).
The most important travel information at a glance
- Keep a distance of 1.5 metres
- Wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth in the terminal
- Only one piece of hand luggage per passenger
- Check travel documents
- Check flight status and use online check-in before departure
- Be at the airport at least 2 hours before departure
- Leave the terminal immediately after arrival
- Anyone picking passengers up must wait in front of the terminal
Safety precautions at Tegel and Schönefeld
Numerous measures in all terminal areas make it easier for passengers to comply with the applicable distancing and hygiene rules:
- Distance markings on the floor at the check-in areas, security checkpoints and baggage claim
- Plexiglas partitions at check-in and boarding counters as well as at security checkpoints and passport control.
- Contactless dispensers for hand disinfection at security checkpoints and in waiting areas
- Wipe dispensers at self-check-in counters for passengers to additionally disinfect displays and handles themselves
- Travellers receive up-to-date information on distancing and hygiene rules via the monitors and announcements in the terminals
General travel information
On 15 June, the Federal Foreign Office exempted EU countries, Schengen states (Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein) and the United Kingdom from the worldwide travel warning that is still valid and replaced it with specific travel advice for individual countries and regions. Even though the travel warning has been partially lifted, passengers should find out about any restrictions or quarantine requirements imposed by the respective countries of travel that may be in place before travelling. The Federal Foreign Office provides up-to-date information.
