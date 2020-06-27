Summer tourism from Berlin in 2020: 52 destinations in 31 countries

The number of holiday destinations on offer has increased significantly for the start of the summer holidays in Berlin and Brandenburg. 31 airlines already fly to 52 destinations in 31 countries from Schönefeld and Tegel. At the beginning of July, the number of routes offered will increase significantly once again with the resumption of numerous connections by the big airlines easyJet and Ryanair. The number of daily guests will then frequently be over 10,000 and will continue to rise in the weeks that follow. Over 70 destinations are expected to be offered this summer.

Prof. Dr.-Ing. Engelbert Lütke Daldrup, Chief Executive Officer of Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH:

“Unlike the Easter holidays, you can finally fly on holiday during the summer holidays. The airlines have already reacted quickly and clearly to the new situation. Since travel regulations have been eased, we have seen an increase in the number of passengers and the number of scheduled flights. From next week, we will see a significant jump, particularly for numerous European holiday regions. We will make sure that departures and arrivals are safe and reliable and that the applicable hygiene regulations are observed. In order to maintain the necessary safe distancing regulations, all terminal areas at both Tegel and Schönefeld will again be used from July onwards.”