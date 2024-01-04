Streamlined security operations launch at Berlin Airport with new management and advanced screening technology

Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH (FBB) assumed responsibility for aviation security controls at Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) starting January 1, 2024, in accordance with the German Aviation Security Act. This transition marks BER as the second German airport, following Frankfurt am Main, to manage passenger and baggage security controls.

The shift aims to streamline processes, reducing wait times for passengers while maintaining a strong focus on safety. Securitas Aviation Service GmbH & Co. KG will continue conducting security checks initially, in collaboration with FBB and the Federal Police.

Excitingly, BER plans to implement cutting-edge CT scanners across its terminals to bolster security measures. Terminal 2 already operates five of the planned eight scanners, enabling quicker and more accurate identification of various materials within carry-on luggage. These scanners eliminate the need for passengers to remove liquids and electronics, enhancing convenience without compromising safety. Terminal 1 is slated for similar upgrades soon.

Aletta von Massenbach, CEO of FBB, expressed gratitude to all involved parties for meticulous preparation and emphasised the opportunity to enhance airport processes efficiently while upholding rigorous security standards. Meanwhile, stakeholders like the Federal Police and Securitas reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining safety standards, ensuring a seamless transition and continued cooperation.

Tobias Soppart, Managing Director/Segment Manager of Securitas Aviation, highlighted their contributions to airport security and emphasised the improved cooperation model between stakeholders, promising increased coordination for better service and heightened security without compromising passenger convenience.