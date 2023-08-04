Slightly increased passenger numbers during the summer holidays: Berlin Airport (BER) counted around 2.2 million passengers in July

July 2023 marked the start of the summer holidays. The holidays, which began in Berlin and Brandenburg on 13 July, are the peak season. A total of more than 2.2 million passengers took off and landed at Berlin Brandenburg Airport. The number of passengers thereby increased by around 100,000 compared to the previous month of June. Last year, Willy Brandt Airport counted around 2 million passengers in July. In July of the pre-pandemic year 2019, there were around 3.4 million passengers at the then Tegel and Schönefeld Airports.

The airport company expects slightly higher passenger numbers until the end of the summer holidays in the capital region on 27 August. A total of around 3.5 million passengers are expected at BER between 13 July and 27 August. A total of 66 airlines fly from BER to 141 destinations in 47 countries during the holidays.

A total of 16,127 aircraft took off and landed at BER last July, which is around 1,000 more than in the same month last year. Around 25,684 aircraft movements were counted in the capital region in July 2019. A total of around 2,743 tonnes of air cargo was loaded at BER last month, which is around 400 tonnes more than in July 2022 and around 460 tonnes less than in July 2019.