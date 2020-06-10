Slight increase in air traffic at Berlin airports in May

Air traffic at Berlin’s airports remained at a very low level in May. However, the first signs of recovery began to appear following the drastic fall in passenger numbers over the last few months. 51,979 passengers took off and landed at Schönefeld and Tegel Airports in May. This means that although passenger numbers have almost doubled in comparison to April 2020, it is only 1.6 percent of that in May 2019. (Passenger numbers May 2019: 3,200,803). 40,808 passengers were handled at Tegel Airport, a decrease of 98.1 percent in comparison to May 2019. Schönefeld handled 11,171 passengers (minus 98.9 percent).

Prof. Dr. Ing. Engelbert Lütke Daldrup, Chief Executive Officer of Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH: “May was another lost month for the airport company. Air traffic is slowly picking up again after weeks of standstill, but it will not reach 2-to-4 percent of the previous year’s figures until the end of the month. We expect air traffic to gradually increase over the next few weeks. We are well prepared at both airports to safely handle the increasing number of flights while maintaining the applicable distancing and hygiene rules”.

The capital region’s airports recorded a massive drop in passenger numbers in the first five months of this year. A total of 5,646,797 passengers were handled at both airports between January and May, 60.2% fewer than in the same period last year.

Aircraft movements also remained at a low level in May. A total of 2,083 aircraft took off and landed at both airports, a decrease of 92 percent in comparison to the same month last year. Tegel recorded 951 flight movements (minus 94.6 percent); 1,132 aircraft took off and landed at Schönefeld (minus 86.8 percent).

In contrast, cargo transport recorded a comparatively less severe decline in May. A total of 961 tonnes of air cargo was handled by the two airports last month, a decline of 68.9 percent. At Tegel, it was around 7 tonnes (minus 99.6 percent) of air cargo and 954 tonnes (minus 14.4 percent) at Schönefeld.

