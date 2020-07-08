Significantly more passengers in June at Berlin airports

Passenger numbers at Berlin’s airports rose significantly in June thanks to the easing of travel regulations. In June, 167,891 passengers took off and landed at Schönefeld and Tegel Airports. Three times as many passengers were handled in comparison to the previous month of May (51,979 passengers).

Despite the positive development, passenger numbers in June were significantly below the level of the same month last year (June 2019) at only 5.1%: 3,261,495 passengers). 134,598 passengers were handled at Tegel Airport, a decrease of 94 percent in comparison to June 2019. 33,293 passengers took off and landed (minus 96.7 percent) at Schönefeld Airport.

Prof. Dr.-Ing. Engelbert Lütke Daldrup, Chief Executive Officer of Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH: “June has seen many airlines slowly resuming their connections, especially within Europe. This trend significantly increased in July, meaning that 20% of the previous year’s level is now being achieved again. This is an important step towards new normality. Over the next few weeks, it is essential that everyone consistently adheres to the comprehensive hygiene measures and precautions. We guarantee safe flight operations on the ground and want to continue to create confidence in safe travel.”

Due to the impact of the corona pandemic on air traffic, the passenger volume at Berlin’s airports in the first half of the year was 5,814,744 passengers, only a third of that for the same period last year (Jan-June 2019: 17,454,919 passengers).

The number of flight movements increased again in June with the start of summer travel and the airlines’ resumption of routes. The airports in the capital region recorded a total of 3,832 flight movements in June, a decline of 85.1 percent in comparison to the same month last year. 1,864 aircraft (minus 89 percent) took off and landed at Tegel Airport; 1,968 aircraft took off and landed at Schönefeld (minus 77.4 percent).

Cargo traffic remained at a stable level despite declining figures in comparison to June 2019. A total of 1,393 tonnes of air cargo were handled at Berlin airports’ cargo facilities, a decrease of 52.9 percent. Schönefeld Airport recorded an increase of 2.7 percent in comparison to the same month last year with 1,303 tonnes of air cargo, whereas at Tegel, only 90 tonnes of air cargo were handled (minus 95.2 percent).

The June traffic report with the final figures will be available online at the end of the month: