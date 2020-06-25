Passenger numbers rising quickly at Berlin: Already 8,000 passengers every day at Schönefeld and Tegel

Air traffic at Schönefeld and Tegel has noticeably increased again. Around 8,000 passengers are currently being handled every day at both airports. Passenger numbers have more than doubled in comparison to last week, before the travel warning for EU countries, four other Schengen states and the United Kingdom was lifted. 31 airlines will be flying from Schönefeld and Tegel to 52 destinations in 31 countries before the start of the holidays. The number of routes on offer will increase significantly again at the beginning of July. The number of daily guests will then frequently be well over 10,000 and will continue to rise in the weeks that follow. Around 70 destinations are expected to be offered this summer.

Prof. Dr.-Ing. Engelbert Lütke Daldrup, Chief Executive Officer of Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH: “All of us, including the airlines and Berlin’s airports, are noticing a significant increase in the willingness to travel. We are pleased that the airlines have reacted quickly and comprehensively to the lifted travel restrictions in Europe. Air traffic has increased considerably in the last few days and the airlines are significantly increasing their services. After weeks of standstill, this is a good sign for the airport location, the economy and tourism in the capital region.”

Flying safely under corona conditions

Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH is well prepared for the increase in air traffic over the next few weeks. Numerous measures in the terminals as well as at security checkpoints and boarding areas ensure that passengers at Schönefeld and Tegel Airports can board their flights safely despite corona conditions. Alongside the introduction of mandatory masks at both airports, numerous measures have been implemented to make it easier for travellers to comply with distancing and hygiene rules.