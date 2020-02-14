Passenger numbers decline by 6.9% at Berlin airports in January, as expected

As expected, the number of passengers at Berlin airports fell in January. Tegel and Schönefeld dealt with a total of 2,252,265 passengers, 6.9% fewer than in the same month last year. Tegel Airport recorded 1,527,073 passengers, 4.7% fewer than in January 2019. 725,192 passengers took off and landed at Schönefeld, 11.2% fewer than in January 2019. These are the preliminary figures for the traffic report.

A total of 19,682 aircraft took off and landed at both airports in January 2020, a drop of 11.8%. There were 13,242 take-offs and landings at Tegel (a drop of 11.5%) and 6,440 take-offs and landings at Schönefeld (a drop of 12.4%).

Prof. Dr.-Ing. Engelbert Lütke Daldrup, Chief Executive Officer of Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH: “After the still high growth in 2019, the decline in passenger numbers at Tegel and Schönefeld comes as no surprise to us. In view of the worsening economic outlook for the aviation industry worldwide and increased cost pressure, many airlines have reduced their capacities. A positive aspect is that the seat utilisation of aircraft has improved by more than 5% on average. This is good for the environment and improves the profitability of the airlines.”

Berlin airports set a new passenger record for 2019. From January to December 2019, 35,645,005 passengers were handled at Schönefeld and Tegel, an increase of 2.6% compared to 2018.

The January traffic report with the final figures will be available online at the end of this month at: