Number of passengers in Berlin airports Schönefeld and Tegel is stabilising

Passenger numbers are stabilising at Schönefeld and Tegel Airports. In August, in total 828,728 passengers flew from both airports. That is a decline of 73.9 percent compared to the same month last year. 535,058 passengers took off and landed from Tegel, and 293,670 from Schönefeld. Together, the two airports processed around 9,619 flight movements in August. There were 4,096 take-offs and landings in Schönefeld. Tegel exceeded this with 5,523 movements. This means that flight movements at Berlin airports are still significantly below the previous year’s level with a decline of 61.5 percent.

This year, from January up to and including August, a total of 7,344,990 passengers flew from Berlin´s airports (a minus of 69.4 percent). Schönefeld Airport processed 2,387,034 passengers up to and including August. In the same time period, 4,957,956 passengers took off and landed from Tegel, a decline of 69.4 percent respectively.

Engelbert Lütke Daldrup, Chief Executive Officer of Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH: “The passenger numbers clearly show that the airports are still suffering greatly from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the more stable figures of the last few weeks also demonstrate that flight operations can run reliably, even under corona conditions. Admittedly, we note with concern that more and more countries are being declared as high-risk areas or that other countries are declaring Germany as a high-risk area. Until there is a sufficient vaccine, targeted testing at airports is the best way to ensure safe travel given the current situation.”

The August traffic report with the final figures can be found online at the end of the month: