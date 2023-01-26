Normal operations resumed at Berlin Brandenburg Airport after a day of strike-related interruption

After no passenger traffic was possible at Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) due to the warning strike on Wednesday, 25 January 2023, normal flight operations resumed at the start of operations on Thursday, 26 January 2023. The airport infrastructure is fully available following the strike-related interruption.

There was a temporary increase in passenger traffic at Berlin Brandenburg Airport on Thursday because of flight cancellations and re-bookings from the strike day. More travellers were expected, especially in the morning and at midday. Passengers are asked to inform themselves in advance and be at their terminal 2.5 hours before departure.

Travellers can use the security controls in both terminals regardless of their departure gate.