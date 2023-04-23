No take-offs of passenger flights from Berlin Airport on 24 April

Arriving flights may also be affected by cancellations and changes to the flight schedule due to the warning strike of security staff called by the ver.di union.

ver.di had already called for a strike on Thursday and Friday by security staff at Hamburg, Düsseldorf, and Cologne/Bonn airports. The union has been “negotiating for years with the German federation of aviation security companies (BDLS) for increases in night, Saturday, Sunday and holiday bonuses, as well as for better overtime pay”.

Passengers affected by the possible cancellations are asked to contact their airline or travel agent for information on rebooking and alternative travel options.